DaniLeigh Releases Video For ‘The Plan’

Rising star DaniLeigh drops off a music video for “The Plan,” the title track off her recently released debut album. In the clip, the Dominican-American, South Florida native performs the trap vocals in a music studio while using visual effects to heighten her presence.

Headed by the hit single ‘Lil Bebe” and the remix featuring Lil Baby, DaniLeigh’s ‘The Plan’ features 13 tracks with additional appearances from YBN Nahmir, YG, Lil Yacthty, and Bill$.

DaniLeigh, aka Danielle Curiel, began catching industry eyes after she directed the late Prince’s video for “Breakfast Can Wait.”

She will launch her ‘Be Yourself’ tour on January 31 in San Francisco, ending on February 26 in Denver (dates here). Tickets are available at www.iamdanileigh.com.