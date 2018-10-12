DaniLeigh Gives Us Some Sexy Moves in ‘Lil Bebe’ Video

Following the unofficial dance video for “Lil Bebe,” singer/songwriter DaniLeigh delivers the official visual for the RnBass record. In the clip, the rising songstress does what she knows, dance, and she definitely got skills. Throughout the clip, DaniLeigh is back by young dancers, and it one scene, R&B crooner Trey Songz appears, and the two snap a selfie together.

On “Lil Bebe,” DaniLeigh opts for a more chanting delivery instead of her soulful vocals as she sings about bossing up. The song will appear on a future project, which will follow her debut EP, ‘Summer With Friends,’ released in September (2017).

Danileigh previously sat down with Singersroom to discuss her Dominican upbringing and 90’s influenced music.

“The motivation behind the ‘Summer With Friends’ project was what I had going on in my life at the time,” she told us. “I was living life and enjoying it as a 22-year-old just getting signed…great vibes, blessings, and also what I had went through in my last relationship, representing the culture.”

Over the years, Dani, of Dominican descent, developed her talent as a dancer, choreographer, and singer. She describes the Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, and Drake-inspired project as “just having fun and working.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>