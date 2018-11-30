Def Jam’s DaniLeigh Releases Debut Album, ‘The Plan’

Along with Alessia Cara, Def Jam Recordings has more new music to share. The label also releases The Plan, the debut album from Dominican-American, South Florida native and rising star DaniLeigh.
Headed by the hit single ‘Lil Bebe” and the remix featuring Lil Baby, the project features 13 tracks with additional appearances from YBN Nahmir, YG, Lil Yacthty, and Bill$.
DaniLeigh, aka Danielle Curiel, began catching industry eyes after she directed the late Prince’s video for “Breakfast Can Wait.” Prior to working with her mentor Prince, the 22-year-old South Florida native’s journey as an entertainer seemed destined. Her mom was a dancer and many other family members sung.
“I grew up listening to bachata, merengue, salsa as my family cleaned up the house or at house parties — that will always influence my music because it’s in my upbringing,” she previously told Singersroom.
In addition to the new album, DaniLeigh will launch her ‘Be Yourself’ tour on January 31 in San Francisco, ending on February 26 in Denver (dates below). Tickets are available at www.iamdanileigh.com.
Stream ‘The Plan’ below via Spotify and Apple Music:
DANILEIGH “BE YOURSELF” NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
Date City Venue
Jan. 31 San Francisco, CA Brick + Mortar
Feb. 1 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver
Feb. 2 Los Angeles, CA Echo
Feb. 4 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room
Feb. 5 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room
Feb. 6 Scottsdale, AZ Pub Rock
Feb. 8 San Antonio, TX Jack’s
Feb. 9 Houston, TX Bronze Peacock
Feb. 11 Dallas, TX Cambridge Room
Feb. 13 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
Feb. 14 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle Back Room
Feb. 15 Washington, DC Songbyrd
Feb. 17 New York, NY S.O.B.’s
Feb. 19 Philadelphia, PA Trocadero Balcony
Feb. 20 Toronto, Ont. The Drake – Underground
Feb. 21 Cleveland, OH Cambridge Room
Feb. 22 Cincinnati, OH Top Cats
Feb. 23 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen
Feb. 24 St. Louis, MO Fubar
Feb. 26 Denver, CO The Moon Room
