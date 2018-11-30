Def Jam’s DaniLeigh Releases Debut Album, ‘The Plan’

Along with Alessia Cara, Def Jam Recordings has more new music to share. The label also releases The Plan, the debut album from Dominican-American, South Florida native and rising star DaniLeigh.

Headed by the hit single ‘Lil Bebe” and the remix featuring Lil Baby, the project features 13 tracks with additional appearances from YBN Nahmir, YG, Lil Yacthty, and Bill$.

DaniLeigh, aka Danielle Curiel, began catching industry eyes after she directed the late Prince’s video for “Breakfast Can Wait.” Prior to working with her mentor Prince, the 22-year-old South Florida native’s journey as an entertainer seemed destined. Her mom was a dancer and many other family members sung.

“I grew up listening to bachata, merengue, salsa as my family cleaned up the house or at house parties — that will always influence my music because it’s in my upbringing,” she previously told Singersroom.

In addition to the new album, DaniLeigh will launch her ‘Be Yourself’ tour on January 31 in San Francisco, ending on February 26 in Denver (dates below). Tickets are available at www.iamdanileigh.com.

Stream ‘The Plan’ below via Spotify and Apple Music:

DANILEIGH “BE YOURSELF” NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

Date City Venue

Jan. 31 San Francisco, CA Brick + Mortar

Feb. 1 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver

Feb. 2 Los Angeles, CA Echo

Feb. 4 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room

Feb. 5 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room

Feb. 6 Scottsdale, AZ Pub Rock

Feb. 8 San Antonio, TX Jack’s

Feb. 9 Houston, TX Bronze Peacock

Feb. 11 Dallas, TX Cambridge Room

Feb. 13 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

Feb. 14 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle Back Room

Feb. 15 Washington, DC Songbyrd

Feb. 17 New York, NY S.O.B.’s

Feb. 19 Philadelphia, PA Trocadero Balcony

Feb. 20 Toronto, Ont. The Drake – Underground

Feb. 21 Cleveland, OH Cambridge Room

Feb. 22 Cincinnati, OH Top Cats

Feb. 23 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen

Feb. 24 St. Louis, MO Fubar

Feb. 26 Denver, CO The Moon Room