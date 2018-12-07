Rico Love Unwraps Second Album, ‘Even Kings Die’

Multi-talented artist Rico Love celebrates his 36th birthday by releasing his second album, ‘Even Kings Die,’ the follow up to 2015’s ‘Turn The Lights On.’

Featuring contributions from Bryan Michael Cox, Teedra Moses, and Lil Duval “Smile” collaborator Ball Greezy, the sophomore effort continues to spotlight the phenomenal and transcendent talent of the Grammy-Award winning singer, songwriter, and producer.

Comprised of 13 well-orchestrated tracks, the album signifies his new partnership with SONY Music’s ‘The Orchard’ and will be accompanied by thought-provoking based visual content in early 2019.

Stream below + Purchase here: https://ffm.to/evenkingsdie