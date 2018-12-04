Stefan James Releases Debut EP, ‘Nights Like’

Singer Stefan James is finally sharing his debut EP, “Nights Like.” Released on Friday, November 30, the project features popular single “Situation“; as well as new tracks “Temptation,” “God Damd,” and “He’ll Never Know.”

Following the release of the EP, Stefan will be releasing the visuals for his latest single “Temptation.” It’s a steamy video for a song about an erotic encounter and sexual experience.

Not too long ago, Stefan introduced himself to the world with his debut single, “Situation.” It presented the first look into the songwriter who doesn’t shy away from singing about controversial subjects. Especially when they’ve affected his own life.

Stefan’s music discusses addiction, loss, sorrow, redemption, but also love. His work taps into the darker side of life that we all go through. And his single “Situation” set the stage for the EP.

