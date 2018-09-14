Stefan James Drops Debut Single, “Situation”

R&B fresh face Stefan James is debuting his new single “Situation.” As his first release ever, the song sets the stage for further music that he plans on dropping in the new future. James released “Situations” through Republic Records.

Written as a reflection on the trials and tribulations of addiction, “Situation” contrasts delicate instrumentation against Stefan’s entrancing R&B falsetto. The single’s lyrics discuss being “attracted to the pain,” and paints a picture of substance abuse as it relates to a relationship. The Maryland native’s vocals in this song have been compared to those of The Weeknd.

A Soul/Pop vocalist, James is a talented writer and producer with impressive vocals. With a history of substance abuse and the loss of his brother, he’s able to turn the most tragic events in his life into sweet music. Similar to Mary J. Blige, his music touches the pain in all of us and allowing us to use our darkest hours to as food for survival. “When you’re feeling down, just put a couple of my songs on and cry or smile. Whatever you have to do to get through that moment. You’re not alone,” says the 20-year-old.

While this is just the beginning of James’ career, he plans on releasing more music this Fall. Those who fall in love with “Situation” will have plenty more to look forward to.

