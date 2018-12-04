Justin Garner – If This Bed Could Talk

Earlier this year, MTV Copycat season 1 winner Justin Garner dropped off the single, “Yours to Keep,” and after going quiet for a little, he returns with the new single, “If This Bed Could Talk.” On the bouncy, mid-tempo offering, the silky crooner delivers lush and intoxicating vocals about how he puts in it down in the bedroom.

Produced by New Orleans native, BlaqnMild (Drake’s “In My Feelings” and “Nice For What”) “If This Bed Could Talk” instantly hits you with sonic feels of the late purple one until Garner, with his perfectly textured tone seemingly responds to Ella Mai’s precaution to put her ‘feelings on safety’.

Check out the sensual offering from the Plaquemine, Louisiana budding artist.