MTV Copycat season 1 winner Justin Garner returns with “Yours to Keep,” the second single from his forthcoming album. On the follow-up to the previously released “What’s Love Without Heartbreak,” the emerging R&B/Pop singer-songwriter deliver passion-filled vocals and melodies as he assures his love for his lady.

In the accompanying music video, Garner intimately sings to his co-star as she dances to his rhythms.

Watch the sensual video below for “Yours to keep”: