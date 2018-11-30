Tickwanya Jones Drops Soulful Gem ‘Prove It’

Los Angeles-based indie R&B/Soul artist Tickwanya Jones drops the emotion-filled new single, “Prove It.”

“Prove It” features a glowing modern production with a bass-heavy groove while Tickwanya’s stunning and raw vocals brings her thought-provoking lyrics to life.

Tickwanya is a native of Richmond, VA, and an Alumni of the prestigious Berklee College of Music. She developed a love for music at an early age. Some of her musical influences include, but are not limited to Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, Patti Labelle, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell, Whitney Houston, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Beyonce, and Jessie J. Her undeniable vocal prowess, strong stage presence, and ability to captivate listeners serves as an asset both on and off the stage. As an artist, Tickwanya hopes that her music will connect on a personal level with listeners, and serve as a form of emotional release.

Social Media Links:

https://www.instagram.com/tickwanya_music/

https://twitter.com/Tickwanya_Music

https://www.facebook.com/TickwanyaMusic