While 112 members continue to work out the issues surrounding the group, members Slim and Mike hopes to give fans a different outlook with their new joint release, “Tonight.”

On the new offering, both crooners Quell the appetite of 112 fans around the world by delivering catchy and sexually-infused vocals over a simple, yet intoxicating production.

“Trust me, what I got you’ve never seen before / I’m gonna hit the spot and have you feenin’ for it / I know how to do it, I’m an animal,” Slim cleverly proclaims as he takes on most of the lead. Mike adds to the mixture, insisting, “I need you tonight, girl get ready / When I’m holding you tonight, don’t let me go.”

The new single follows 112’s latest album, Q, Mike, Slim, Daron, released in 2017; The project featured the singles “Dangerous Games” and “Both of Us” featuring Jagged Edge.

With Daron and Q doing their own thing, and Slim and Mike holding down 112, it’s currently unclear about the future of the legendary group.

For now, rock out “Tonight”:

