Samoht Drops Christmas Song, ‘Love Samoht’

R&B vocalist Samoht released his Christmas-inspired singles “Love Samoht” and “Love Samoht Again” on Thanksgiving day. The two versions of the same song are just in time to invoke the Christmas spirit.

“This song is about me asking someone to put me on their Christmas list as something they want. It’s like me wanting to make it official,” said Samoht. “The song is me finally getting the courage to say what I’ve been feeling and thinking. It’s about me not holding back and saying how I really feel.”

A Brooklyn-based R&B vocalist, producer, and songwriter, Samoht will be performing in New York City on December 6th at The Paper Box in Brooklyn, NY. Not too long ago, he debuted his EP “Omen.”

Listen to “Love Samoht”:

Listen to “Love Samoht Again”:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>