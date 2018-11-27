Marvin Gaye and Gregory Hines to Receive Forever Stamps

Entertainment icons Marvin Gaye and Gregory Hines will be tributed on the 42nd stamp in the Black Heritage series. The United States Postal Service has announced that the two legendary African-American entertainers will be receiving the honor of having their likenesses placed onto Forever stamps.

Gaye’s stamp, which is designed to look like a classic 45 rpm record sleeve, will be featured in the collection’s Music Icons series. Instead of a photograph, the stamp depicts a painting of Gaye on one side. The other side will feature a brief write-up on Gaye’s impact in American music accompanied by the image of a portion of record slipping from its sleeve and the signature Music Icons series logo.

Hines will appear in the Black Heritage series as a full body shot. In the image, the sole of his formidable tap shoe is presented to the camera, a nod to how he reignited excitement surrounding the style of dance in the 90s.

The tradition of honoring American individuals, occasions, and cultural touchstones by commemorating them on stamps is a long-standing one. It began in 1847.

“The miniature works of art illustrated in the 2019 stamp program offer something for everyone’s interest about American history and culture,” said U.S. Postal Service Stamp Services executive director Mary-Anne Penner. “This program is diverse and wide-ranging and tells America’s story on stamps.”

The stamps will debut in 2019. Great for the culture!