Trey Songz draws inspiration from R&B veteran Jill Scott for his latest release, “Jill (Sumn Real).”

On the A-Wall-produced song, which samples Jill’s “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)” off 2000’s Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, Songz deliver sensual and seductive vocals proclaiming, “give me something real,” backed by the Philly songstress’ soulful vocals.

The single’s cover art also tributes Jill Scott as it features a picture of the Philly singer and songwriter performing a sexually-charged song while acting out the lyrics. As previously reported, an old video of Jill went viral, which happened during a show in Oakland, California earlier this year. Jilly from Philly performed her song “Crown Royal,’ from her 2007 album, The Real Thing-Words & Sounds Vol. 3, and she is seen in the footage playing with the microphone like she was giving someone an oral.

The viral video pretty much had anyone with a social media handle talking about Jill, which boosted her name to new levels of fame and notoriety, whether deemed good or bad. This begs the question, is Trey tributing a soul legend with “Jill (Sumn Real)” or is he looking to capitalize off all the noise surrounding the viral video?

Songz dropped “Jill (Sumn Real)” after releasing “How Dat Sound,” featuring 2 Chainz & Yo Gotti and “Shootin’ Shots,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Tory Lanez. Both records have yet to make an impact on urban radio.

Thoughts?