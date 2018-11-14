Yesterday, Jill Scott single-handedly broke the internet after a video from one of her shows began making waves.

In the clip, the veteran singer and songwriter is seen performing a sexually-charged song, while acting out the lyrics. During the performance, which happened during a show in Oakland, California earlier this year, Jilly from Philly performed her song “Crown Royal,’ from her 2007 album, The Real Thing-Words & Sounds Vol. 3. She is seen in the footage playing with the microphone like it’s a penis, showing the world how she slobs the nob.

With lyrics like “Your diesel engine / I’m squirting mad oil on Down on the floor ’til my speaker starts to boil… I’m twisted/In your hands and your lips and your tongue tricks,” it’s quite obvious that Jill has some head game! #JustSaying

We ain’t mad at you Jill! With the climate of our country, this kind of distraction is never a bad thing.

After some backlash on social media, Jill took to Twitter to voice her response. “I sing/act out all kinds of stories. You should cum to my shows,” she said. “After a Jill Scott show, most people get splendidly laid by whoever they came with. They also usually go on 2happier, more productive, focused, wealthy lives.”

The standout in her statement is the “stop frontin you suck d*ck too.” – LOL

Hi. I sing/act out all kinds of stories. You should cum to my shows. After a Jill Scott show, most people get splendidly laid by whoever they came with😁👍🏽🎶🤪🎉 #iftheydontFitup #stopfrontinusuckdicktoo

