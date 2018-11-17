Ginette Claudette Releases New Single, “Love Me Back”

Following the summer release, “True,” which included a music video, R&B artist Ginette Claudette returns with the new single, “Love Me Back,” released via Summerchild Records/RED MUSIC.

Set to appear on her forthcoming project, On To Something, due out November 30th, “Love Me Back” is a richly-textured, feel-good ballad with hypnotizing and emotion-filled vocals from Ginette.

About her upcoming project, Ginette proclaims, “On most of the records, I’m having a conversation with myself. Creating this project has been a very therapeutic journey of self-discovery for me as a woman and an artist.

She continued, “On this new project, I start to peel back a lot of layers on a lot of the things I have been self-conscious about for so long and, until now, have held inside. For the first time, I was able to unapologetically say what I wanted while disregarding the outside pressures that I’ve faced for so long. And I am excited to share it with the world,” says Ginette Claudette on the project.

‘On To Something’ will arrive three years since her last EP, All The Way Back. Claudette took time off from releasing music, tucked away in the studio where she focused her energy on herself and songwriting. In 2018, she made her return with fresh, new music that leads with even bolder statements and leans more deeply into her R&B roots. The announcement of her highly-anticipated project On To Something is proof of her resilience.