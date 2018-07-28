Ginette Claudette Unwraps Video For Honest Single, “True”

A month after releasing the audio for “True,” rising R&B star Ginette Claudette returns with a supporting music video. In the clip, the singer and songwriter and her girls take public transportation to go watch some dudes play basketball; Ginette even has some one-on-one time with one of the ballers. In other scenes, shot in Ginette’s hometown of Washington Heights, NY, and directed by Spike Jordan, she is seen performing sexy choreographed dance moves with her cliche.

In the song, Ginette confesses to missing an Ex, a relatable topic for us all. “‘True’ is one of the most honest songs I’ve put out – wildly specific, yet light and fun,” she previously stated. “I think we’ve all been in that place before…I definitely have and this song makes me feel better about it.”

“True,” produced by GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Rico Love, follows the previously released track, “Twisted.”

You’ll be able to find “True” and “Twisted” on Claudette’s forthcoming sophomore project, which is the follow-up to her 2014 offering, Tainted Emotions.

To connect with Ginette Claudette:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IamGClaudette/

Instagram: @ginetteclaudette

Twitter: @IamGClaudette