Newcomer The Bonfyre recently introduced her artistry to the world via her debut EP, Ready to Love. Signed to music executive L.A. Reid’s new label, HITCO, the rising R&B songstress describe her music as “hypnotic hybrid of slick R&B and widescreen pop powered by rafter-reaching vocals, vivid lyricism, and raw emotionality.” The Bonfyre is also Tony Toni Tone’s former lead singer, Raphael Saadiq’s new artist.

With two music legends in her corner, it’s clear that this singer’s career path has been laid out for the picking. The Bonfyre spoke with Singersroom.com about her musical journey, aspirations, musical sound, and future endeavors.

The Bonfyre – The Stage Name: When I was growing up, I was always surrounded by music, dance, and singing. There were a lot of family functions where we all danced and had a good time. The family functions brought us together, and we made memories for a lifetime. I also experienced my first encounter with music. From those moments, I wanted to take music more seriously and started figuring out who I was as an artist. I came up with The Bonfyre as my name because everyone is welcome and bonfires are fun and exciting for everyone. I want to deliver the same energy in my music. I want my music to be relatable for listeners.

Musical Influences: I listen to all kinds of music, but I love listening to Whitney Houston, Monica, Brandy, Mariah Carey, Keyshia Cole, SWV, Aaliyah, Mary J. Blige, Beyonce, Rihanna, and Christina Aguilera. I just love music from the 90’s. I also listen to R&B oldies from The Temptations, Al Green, The Commodores, James Brown; it’s just a whole bunch.

Singing as a Career: I feel like I always knew I wanted to be a singer. Every time I’m performing on stage, I get excited. I am entertaining a crowd, and I just grew up around performers. My family members were performers, whether they were singing or dancing. While my family was performing at their restaurant, I would be looking on while doing my homework and I was just amazed. Singing and performing is all I wanted to do; I didn’t see anything else for me. At eight years old, I knew what I wanted to do in life.

ATL: A Musical Influence: I love everything about Atlanta, from the people, culture, atmosphere, the artists, and the vibe. I love it; it’s just amazing. Atlanta plays a significant role in music, especially R&B; Atlanta is an R&B town. I feel like I have a chance to be great in the industry because of the Atlanta scene. I feel like I have a chance to be great and be accepted by the world. So many great artists came from this city: Usher, Monica, Jermain Dupri, TLC, Outkast. These artists motivate me to go after my dreams even more.

Meeting LA Reid: God was in control! It was just God! Our relationship was perfect; it was like we met at the right place, right time. My management team has a close relationship with Raphael Saadiq which led me to LA Reid. It was like a chain reaction. I visited LA Reid on a rainy day; the weather was terrible. The vibe was off before the meeting, but I wanted to show off my light. I walked into his office, greeted everyone, and the chemistry was just so right. The weather was nasty, but the office wasn’t; the vibe was perfect. When LA Reid heard me sing, he loved me and my style. He said I reminded him of the singer Pebbles. The vibe during the audition was so real, and he saw how deep I was as a singer.

Recording Process for EP, Ready to Love: The process was emotional for me. On the EP, I’m talking about relationships and life. I reflected on different emotions as I was recording and writing songs. These were the emotions I was going through at the time. I was giving into my emotions whether I was hurt, angry, sad, authentic, or happy. Everything was flowing in the music from that point. It was so real. I know for me, my perception of art has to be real. These emotions help me paint a real picture in my music.

‘Ready to Love’ Single: “Ready to Love” single is simply the rebirth of myself. It talks about the ups and downs of falling in love. Ready to Love talks about a woman who’s ready to love a certain man, but he doesn’t get it. Or the man is not ready to make that move. You can do all of the right things for this man, but he’s still not giving you his time, space, or energy. But, when I’m ready to love, you’re going to miss out on the opportunity. You’re going to miss me, and it’s going to be too late. They were

Who is The Bonfyre, The Artist: I want people to know I’m real and I’m all about my music. I come from a place of realness; music holds a special place in my heart. I want people to hear me and experience real things that people go through. I’m just speaking from my heart, and I hope to mark memories in people’s lives with my music. I want people to go back and listen to my music, and I just want my music to be remembered.

Listen to ‘Ready To Love – EP’ HERE!