International superstar Bruno Mars closed out his historic two-year, 200-date “24K Magic World Tour” last night (Nov. 11) in his hometown of Honolulu, HI. The final night was part of a record-breaking, sold-out three-night stand at the Aloha Stadium, which broke U2 and Michael Jackson’s two-night stands at the stadium.

To celebrate the successful jaunt, Mars has committed to giving back to families over the holiday season. The multi-platinum selling artist will provide meals to 24,000 Hawaii residents in need during the Thanksgiving holiday. The number- 24,000- is a nod to the name of Mars’ world tour and the title of his multi-Grammy Award-winning Album of the Year “24K Magic.”

Mars will partner with The Salvation Army – Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division for their 48th annual Thanksgiving Dinner meal program, single-handedly expanding its reach across the state by covering the costs to provide meals to an additional 24,000 people in need of a complete Thanksgiving holiday meal.

The “24K Magic World Tour” celebrates Mars’ multi-platinum album, “24K Magic,” released in November 2016 via Atlantic Records. “24K Magic” swept the 2018 GRAMMY Awards, winning all major categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year, as well as R&B Album of the Year.

The news of his Thanksgiving initiative comes days after it was announced that Mars and his “Finesse” collaborator Cardi B will reunite to perform at the inaugural Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival next year. The stars will take the stage alongside Ludacris, Migos, Lil Jon, Aerosmith, and others from January 31 to 2 February at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in Georgia. The festival will be the lead up to the Super Bowl on February 3, when Maroon 5 will headline the half-time show.

Bruno and Cardi were slated to tour together for his 24K Magic World Tour this year, Cardi dropped out following the birth of daughter Kulture in July.