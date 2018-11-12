Ari Lennox Drops New Singles ’40 Shades of Choke’ & ‘Grampa’

Dreamville Records’ first lady Ari Lennox continues to release heat!

The singer and songwriter dropped the brand new singles “40 Shades of Choke” and “Grampa,” two records that continues to push her creativity while spotlighting her maturity as an artist.

Produced by Melo-X, “40 Shades of Choke” is a bit more risqué than what we typically hear from Ari, but the funky production and sensual vibe maintains her glowing persona. “I just want your hands around my throat / Just a little a choke / Can I seep into ya?” she sings and we’re here for it.

“Grampa” was produced by Elite and is harsher in lyrics but maintains a traditional R&B vibe!.

The new singles follow the music video for “Whipped Cream,” a song that touches on the frustrating, haunting thoughts of an Ex.

Be on the lookout for Ari’s forthcoming debut album, coming soon.