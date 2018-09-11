Ari Lennox Unveils Visual For “Whipped Cream”

Dreamville Records’ first lady, singer Ari Lennox, drops the cinematic visual for “Whipped Cream,” her latest single which touches on the frustrating, haunting thoughts of an Ex. You hear your Ex’s name everywhere, see their face in every person you meet, and sometimes dream about them at night.

Directed by Doubiago Bishara, the visual finds Lennox coming to grips with her own thoughts of a past romance.

“‘Whipped Cream’ is my little baby that expresses how I feel about an ex that I’m still not over. He’s the same n***a that I talked about in [her 2016 EP] PHO,” she reveals. About the song and video, Ari continues, “It’s so special to me because it’s literally from my heart,” she said. “It’s just about seeing my ex everywhere after trying to get over him. So it’s kind of like bittersweet but it’s my therapy.”

Be on the lookout for Ari’s forthcoming debut album coming soon. Check out the video for “Whipped Cream” below.