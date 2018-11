On the heels of her dope remix to “Gonna Love Me,” featuring legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan (Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and Method Man), Teyana Taylor returns with a music video for the fan favorite.

The homemade clip spotlights Taylor’s home and work life, showcasing how she balances family time with husband Iman Shumpert and baby Junie with her busy music schedule.

“Gonna Love Me” appears on Teyana’s 8-song sophomore album, K.T.S.E., released in June (2018).