Morrisa Jeanine Drops ‘Perfect Day’ + ‘VISIONBELLE’ EP

R&B newcomer Morrisa Jeanine releases her new EP, VISIONBELLE, a project that sees the singer and songwriter vocalizing her journey to healing. The combination of harmonically-rich songs and cleverly-written songs embedded in Morrisa’s goal of motivating and enlightening her listeners makes for a superb offering.

A standout track from the project is “Perfect Day,” a song that features soulful and tender vocals boosted by rapid drum kits as Morrisa speaks to her inner child.

“VISIONBELLE” Tracklisting:

Intro (Go w/ The Wave)

Give Love

Put Them On

Tell Me

Sleeping On Me

Perfect Day

Whitney & Bobby

Keepsake

We’re Still Here

Outro (I Am Who I Am)

Download The Full Project