Morrisa Jeanine Drops ‘Perfect Day’ + ‘VISIONBELLE’ EP

R&B newcomer Morrisa Jeanine releases her new EP, VISIONBELLE, a project that sees the singer and songwriter vocalizing her journey to healing. The combination of harmonically-rich songs and cleverly-written songs embedded in Morrisa’s goal of motivating and enlightening her listeners makes for a superb offering.
A standout track from the project is “Perfect Day,” a song that features soulful and tender vocals boosted by rapid drum kits as Morrisa speaks to her inner child.
“VISIONBELLE” Tracklisting:
Intro (Go w/ The Wave)
Give Love
Put Them On
Tell Me
Sleeping On Me
Perfect Day
Whitney & Bobby
Keepsake
We’re Still Here
Outro (I Am Who I Am)
