Malia Returns With Blissful New Single, ‘Sweetwater’

Emerging R&B/Soul singer Malia first caught our attention with her sensual and sultry single, “Simple Things,” which was followed up by the release of her 7-track EP, ‘Late Bloomer.’

Now, she’s back with the glowing and buttery new gem, “Sweetwater,” an eargasmic and intoxicating new offering that tugs on the heartstrings.

“So take…take me to your Sweetwater, don’t make me wait longer,” the L.A based songstress sweetly delivers.

“The song is a metaphor about going with the flow of life to find your inner bliss,” Malia tells us.

“Sweetwater” is the first release from Malia’s forthcoming project, due out in early 2019.

Often described as healing, Malia’s sounds aren’t just something you listen to, they’re something you feel. Experience her for yourself as part of the artist collective Soulection’s Fall tour. You can catch Malia next at The Showbox, in Seattle on November 10th.

Photo: @kaipo81