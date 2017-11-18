Malia Wants The “Simple Things” in New Music Video

Malia drops the music video for her sensual and sultry new single, “Simple Things,” and we’re here for it. In the clip, the eclectic singer does just that, enjoy the simple and naturous blessings of the world.

Produced by Nicholas Green (The Internet), and co-written my Malia, “Simple Things” has a message that is stress-free while evoking a feel-good vibe — not to mention Malia glows vocally.

“No need to dress up / Go throw your Chuck’s on / No need to wine and dine me or play a love song,” she sings. “Guess I’m just looking for a conversation / I’ll roll the weed, let’s get medicated.”

“Simple Things” will appear on Malia’s upcoming full-length album, Late Bloomer, slated for December 2017.

Garnering early buzz as an acoustic singer/songwriter, Malia’s recent studio work and live shows have revealed that this LA-based songstress presents a message of self-love, inspiration, and feel-good vibes.

Malia will hit the road with Syd (Odd Future, The Internet) for a west coast tour, starting November 24th.

Upcoming Tour Dates with Syd:

11/24 – Vancouver, Canada @ The Vogue Theatre

11/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

11/28 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

12/01 – Las Vegas, NV Vinyl @ Hard Rock Hotel

12/02 – San Diego, CA @ North Park Observatory

12/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Novo