H.E.R. Releases New EP, ‘I Used to Know Her: Part 2’ (Stream)

The H.E.R. train is showing no signs of slowing down!

A week before kicking offer her 21-date “I Used To Know HER Tour,” the soulful singer and songwriter release the new EP, ‘I Used to Know Her: Part 2.’

Unlike ‘I Used to Know Her: The Prelude,’ which features Bryson Tiller and DJ Scratch, the new project offers no appearances, keeping the focus on the talented songstresses musical growth, eargasmic vocals, and heartwarming melodies.

Listen to ‘I Used to Know Her: Part 2’ below:

H.E.R.’s upcoming “I Used To Know HER Tour” will kick off on November 10 in Atlanta, GA and make stops in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Las Vegas, before commencing on December 20 in San Francisco. Bri Steves and Tone Stith will serve as supporting acts.