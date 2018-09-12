H.E.R. Announces ‘I Used To Know HER Tour’

H.E.R. is back at it again!

Fresh off her supporting role on Chris Brown’s “Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour,” the rising R&B star is heading back on the road for her second North American headlining trek.

The21-date “I Used To Know HER Tour” will kick off on November 10 in Atlanta, GA and make stops in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Las Vegas, before commencing on December 20 in San Francisco. Bri Steves and Tone Stith will serve as supporting acts.

Pre-sale tickets are available now and will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Sept. 14.

The tour is named after H.E.R.’s latest EP, I Used To Know Her: The Prelude, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Albums chart.

In related news, H.E.R. and Ella Mai will headline the ‘Best Life’ live music series at the RC Cola Plant in Miami on Saturday, September 15th.

‘I Used To Know HER Tour’ Dates:

Nov. 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Nov. 11 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Nov. 13 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Nov. 14 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore

Nov. 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

Nov. 17 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

Nov. 19 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

Nov. 20 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Nov. 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Nov. 26 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

Nov. 29 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Nov. 30 – Richmond, VA – The National

Dec. 2 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Dec. 3 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Dec. 4 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

Dec. 6 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

Dec. 9 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

Dec. 11 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Dec. 13 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues

Dec. 18 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

Dec. 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield