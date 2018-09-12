H.E.R. Announces ‘I Used To Know HER Tour’

H.E.R. is back at it again!
Fresh off her supporting role on Chris Brown’s “Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour,” the rising R&B star is heading back on the road for her second North American headlining trek.
The21-date “I Used To Know HER Tour” will kick off on November 10 in Atlanta, GA and make stops in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Las Vegas, before commencing on December 20 in San Francisco. Bri Steves and Tone Stith will serve as supporting acts.
Pre-sale tickets are available now and will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Sept. 14.
The tour is named after H.E.R.’s latest EP, I Used To Know Her: The Prelude, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Albums chart.
In related news, H.E.R. and Ella Mai will headline the ‘Best Life’ live music series at the RC Cola Plant in Miami on Saturday, September 15th.
‘I Used To Know HER Tour’ Dates:
Nov. 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
Nov. 11 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Nov. 13 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Nov. 14 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore
Nov. 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
Nov. 17 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
Nov. 19 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
Nov. 20 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Nov. 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Nov. 26 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues
Nov. 29 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
Nov. 30 – Richmond, VA – The National
Dec. 2 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
Dec. 3 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
Dec. 4 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
Dec. 6 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
Dec. 9 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory
Dec. 11 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Dec. 13 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues
Dec. 18 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
Dec. 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
