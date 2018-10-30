Maxwell Spotlights Black Beauty in ‘Shame’ Video

Earlier this month, veteran R&B singer Maxwell dropped off his latest single, “Shame,” and now he has returned with an accompanying music video.

The clip features an eclectic group of dark-skinned black people with veils over their faces, which all were removed at different times to show their beauty. Maxwell travels in the back seat of a vehicle and mulls around on a bed to deliver the emotionally-charged and soul-drenched vocals.

“‘Shame’ is a modern love song. Not just romantic love, but love for self and others,” Maxwell says in a statement. “Social media has created an alternate world where people watch everything you do, including your failures. They even often feel a sense of joy in your pain. This creates a barrier to real intimacy because we’re preoccupied with appearances; with measuring up to what society thinks we should be, how we should look, what we should have and what we should aspire to. The song is about removing that mask of expectation and letting go of the shame of being real and vulnerable. The shadow of shame can only be broken when we unveil ourselves, and recognize that we that we are all human—flawed yet perfect, broken yet stronger with each obstacle.”

Fans are awaiting the final chapter in Maxwell’s ‘BlackSummers’Night’ trilogy, currently scheduled for release sometime in 2019. But, this is Maxwell, so you could get it earlier or later!

Maxwell is currently on his “50 Intimate Nights Live” North America tour, which kicked off on September 27 and will run through December 9. Marsha Ambrosius is presently supporting.

Watch the “Shame” video below: