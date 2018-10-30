Khalid Performs ‘Vertigo’ For Vevo

Fresh off the release of his new EP, Suncity, R&B artist Khalid teams with Vevo for a live performance of “Vertigo,” a song from the new project.

In the clip, shot in an LA cottage and back by a strings quartet, which features cellos and violins, Khalid delivers a touching and soulful rendition of the thought-provoking record.

The cozy approach gives us a great perspective on Khalid’s newest music as he welcomes the “start of a new era.”

“More than anything in life right now I want growth,” Khalid recently stated. “I want my music to grow and represent how I am growing up. Suncity is the start of a new era for me, this music poured out of me and I didn’t want to wait to share it. I wanted to be able to live in this moment with my fans and my friends and speak from the heart.”

