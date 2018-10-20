Khalid Shows Growth With New ‘Suncity’ EP

Khalid launches the “start of a new era” by releasing the new EP, Suncity, a body of work that features midtempo and seductive ballads as well as the sexy, funky bilingual title track.

The 5-Song set is headed by the single, “Better,” and showcases the 20-year-old R&B singer’s musical growth and experiences through cuts like the silky “Vertigo,” the acoustic guitar jam “Saturday Nights,” and the slow jam “Motion.”

“More than anything in life right now I want growth,” said Khalid. “I want my music to grow and represent how I am growing up. Suncity is the start of a new era for me, this music poured out of me and I didn’t want to wait to share it. I wanted to be able to live in this moment with my fans and my friends and speak from the heart.”

He also adds to Billboard, “I never go in thinking about making a hit record. I just go into the studio with people I love and respect and see what happens. It’s more about getting to know my peers and putting our heart and soul into the music, and hopefully [the result] is something that we’re both proud of.”

The project will serve as a precursor to Khalid’s highly-anticipated sophomore album, due in early 2019.

Stream Suncity below:

