Keith Sweat Releases New Album, ‘Playing for Keeps’ (Stream)

R&B legend Keith Sweat releases his 13th studio album, ‘Playing For Keeps,’ the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Dress To Impress.’

The project is herald by the singles “How Many Ways,” a grown and sexy, romantic ballad featuring K-Ci, which reached #5 on Urban AC radio and received over 4 million streams, and “Boomerang,” sensual and steamy song featuring Candace Price.

Along with Candace and K-Ci, the project also features appearances from Teddy Riley, Tank, Alkaline, Akon, and Ray Fade. The project “promises more sexy ballads, smooth grooves, flawless harmonies and heartwarming lyrics from the R&B veteran,” while spotlighting Sweat’s genius formula of provocative wordplay, infectious hooks, and harmonies on top of addictive melodies.

As heard on his classic albums like 1987’s Make It Last Forever and 1994’s Keith Sweat (home to the high-charting singles “Twisted” and “Nobody”), Sweat continues to tap into his audience’s emotions with passionate love songs, sometimes inspired by his own experiences with love.

Stream ‘Playing For Keeps’ below:

