Keith Sweat – How Many Ways Ft. K-Ci

R&B veteran Keith Sweat is back to taming hearts, but this time he taps Jodeci’s K-Ci for the lover’s lullaby, “How Many Ways.”

On the grown and sexy, romantic ballad, the duo unleashes heartstrings pulling vocals as they assure their significant others about their commitment to love.

“How many ways do I have to show you / How much I love you (’cause I do),” sings Keith. “And how many ways do I have to say it / I’ll always be there, yes I will.”

K-Ci takes on the second verse, insisting, “If you ever… Just remember / All you gotta do it listen to me.”

“How Many Ways” follows Keith Sweats 2016 album, ‘Dress To Impress,’ and will appear on his upcoming 13th LP. The project “promises more sexy ballads, smooth grooves, flawless harmonies and heartwarming lyrics from the R&B veteran.”

Listen to “How Many Ways” below: