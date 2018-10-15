Keith Sweat Drops Sensual Duet “Boomerang” Ft. Candace Price

Keith Sweat’s 13th studio album is slated to arrive on October 26. Earlier this year (Jan 2018), the R&B legend kicked off promo for the project by releasing the grown and sexy, romantic ballad, “How Many Ways,” feat. K-Ci; the song reached #5 on Urban AC and secured over 4 million streams.

Now, Sweat is back with the second single, another sultry duet called “Boomerang,” featuring new artist Candace Price. The sensual and steamy record find the two yearning for the physical love of each other with Candace begging for it, and Sweat promising to give it to her right. It’s definitely one of those songs for your cuffin’ season playlist.

Sweat’s upcoming album, Playing For Keeps, will follow 2016’s ‘Dress To Impress.’ The project “promises more sexy ballads, smooth grooves, flawless harmonies and heartwarming lyrics from the R&B veteran.” Along with Candace and K-Ci, the project will also feature appearances from Teddy Riley, Tank, Alkaline, Akon, and Ray Fade.

Sweat will also promote the upcoming project by performing at various shows throughout the next few months.

Playing For Keeps Tracklist:

1. Eney Meeny Miny Moe Feat Ray Fade

2. Bae Bae

3. Cloud 9

4. Get Up In It

5. Big Ass Lie

6. How Many Ways

7. No Love Loss

8. Fuego Feat Akon, Alkaline and Ray Fade

9. Who’s Ya Daddy Feat Teddy Riley and Tank

10. Pull Up

11. Red Negligee

12. Boomerang Feat Candace Price

13. All About You