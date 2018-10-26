Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer Gwen Stefani releases the deluxe version of her holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which features five new songs – two originals and three covers.

The project first debuted last holiday season and featured six originals and six classic holiday tunes. Newbies on the project include the originals “Cheer For The Elves” and “Secret Santa,” written by Stefani, Justin Tranter, and busbee, as well as covers of classics “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Feliz Navidad ft. Mon Laferte.”

For fans who still purchase CDs, the Target version will feature an exclusive fold-out poster and note from Stefani. Purchase the Target CD at Target stores or at Target.com

Exclusive holiday bundles and merchandise including the CD, T-Shirts, Christmas cards, and ornaments are currently available at gwenstefani.com.

Track listing for Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas Deluxe Edition:

1. Jingle Bells

2. Let It Snow

3. Silent Night

4. My Gift Is You

5. When I Was A Little Girl

6. Last Christmas

7. You Make It Feel Like Christmas feat. Blake Shelton

8. Under The Christmas Lights

9. Santa Baby

10. White Christmas

11. Never Kissed Anyone With Blue Eyes

12. Christmas Eve

13. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

14. Cheer for The Elves

15. Secret Santa

16. Winter Wonderland

17. Feliz Navidad ft. Mon Laferte

Photo by Jamie Nelson