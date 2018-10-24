Quincy Plans to “Devour” His Woman

Quincy returns with another smooth offering for your cuffin’ season activities. Following the seductive offering, “Snuggle Up,” the R&B crooner turns up the temperature with “Devour,” a hypnotizing gem then sees the singer-songwriter on a mission to put it down right sexually.

“Doing this is good for when you pissed off, but don’t take advantage of it / You belong here girl, but your panties doesn’t,” Quincy passionately sings. “I never understand this loving, with yo ass so big, you could be Tammy’s cousin / That’s why your Gram be buzzing, Thought it was fake but damn it wasn’t.”

If you are a freak, then “Devour” will probably help to set the mood or make the room sweaty, but if you’re the more conservative type, Quincy’s lyrics could turn you off. Nonetheless, dive into this orgasm maker and see if it’s right for you.

