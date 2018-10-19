Teyana Taylor – ‘Gonna Love Me (Remix)’ Ft. Wu-Tang Clan

After one listen, it’s safe to conclude Teyana Taylor and the Wu-Tang Clan have great chemistry.

The Good Music songstress and the legendary rap group join forces for the official remix to “Gonna Love Me,” and the result is a head-banging groove that strikes at the soul.

Taylor’s vocal delivery is angelic and mesmerizing on the Kanye West production while Killer Bee members Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Raekwon paint a vivid picture of their ride or die women through thought-provoking rhymes.

The original version of “Gonna Love Me” appears on Teyana’s 8-song sophomore album K.T.S.E., released in June (2018).

Tap in to “Gonna Love Me” below and vibe out!