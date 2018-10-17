Estelle and Luke James Go On a Double Date in “So Easy” Video

Estelle taps Luke James for her mood-setting music video, “So Easy,” a song from her recently released fifth studio album, ‘Lover’s Rock.’ In the clip, the soulful collaborators go on a casual double date, showing us their hot partners while basking in their company and enjoying wine, dancing, and more.

‘Lover’s Rock’ features 14 tracks and tells the tale of Estelle’s parents’ love story through the lens of a reggae vantage point, highlighting her Jamaican roots. According to a press release, “Lover’s Rock is a timeline of her parent’s love as it begins with the exhilarating feeling of a new love found to heartache to self-worth and to ultimately reconciliation.”

Producers Supa Dups (Drake, Beenie Man), Reefa (Lil Wayne), Jerry Wonda (Wyclef Jean, Justin Bieber), Harmony Samuels (Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez), and Dre Harris (Michael Jackson, Mary J Blige) all contributed to the album. Other guest appearances include HoodCelebrityy, Chronixx, Kranium, Tarrus Riley, Maleek Berry, Alicai Harley, Konshens, and her own label signees, Nick & Navi.

Watch the video for “So Easy” below: