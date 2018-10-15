Mariah Carey Announces Release Date For New Album, ‘Caution’

If this were the 90s, Mariah Carey would be rolling out the caution tape, but since we’re in a digital-driven age, we’ll just tell y’all to proceed with caution.

The music icon will release her fifteenth studio album, aptly titled Caution, on November 16th. Carey made the announcement via social media in a video, which sees her involving her son in the big reveal.

“The name of my new album is Caution, and when does it come out, Rocky?” Mariah asked her son, who replied, “November 16th!” Her Twitter background has also been changed to pink caution tape.

‘Caution’ is preceded by the buzz single, “GTFO,” produced by Nineteen85, and the Mustard-produced lead single “With You.” The upcoming project serves as the follow-up to 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse and will feature contributions from Jermaine Dupri, DJ Mustard, Ty Dolla $ign, and Skrillex.

Are y’all ready for ‘Caution?’

