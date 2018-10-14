R&B Singer Kehlani Is Having a Baby

R&B songstress Kehlani created quite a stir this week after announcing the pending birth of her first child. Taking to social media, the “Distraction” singer and songwriter revealed that she was expecting a baby girl in 2019 with her “best friend.”

“I’ve always been very open with you all about my personal adventures & accomplishments… this was the HARDEST to hide,” she wrote. “if you know me, you know I’ve dreamt about motherhood since I was very young. when asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus.”

Kehlani went on to reveal the father of her child is an “amazing partner whom I trust with my body and life,” revealing a “very traumatic experience” left her fearful of “interacting with men as a whole.”

She didn’t go into details but promised, “I’ll tell that story when it’s time,” adding, “I knew sharing something so personal and precious could bring stress into my world but there isn’t a word anyone would say my way that could take away from this. dearest little girl, I am so proud to be your mommy. I am so proud to have received you. I cannot wait to meet you, I know you will be 50,000 times more special than I can even imagine at this moment.”

She concluded her big reveal by explaining she had chosen to have the baby at home “with my AMAZING midwives,” adding, “SHE DONT WANNN HIDE NO MO (sic) we’re so ready for you mija!”

The singer opened up about her sexuality on Twitter earlier this year, revealing she didn’t identify as gay, bisexual or straight, adding: “I’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non binary people, intersex people, trans people. lil poly pansexual Papi hello good morning. does that answer your questions?”

She added: “I’m the LEAST attracted to straight men, y’all really adorable sometimes tho. bisexual men really are little gifts from god tho.”

As far as who the father is, fans speculating that it’s Kehlani’s good friend Javie Young White. Kehlani commented, “Hey dad” on Javie’s Instagram picture on Oct. 10, and under a picture of them together on Feb. 1, she wrote, “I LOVE YOU” and “JUST STOPPED TO SAY IT AGAIN.”