Surprise! Usher & Zaytoven Release Brand New LP, ‘A’

Usher is doing it big for the A!

It has been two years since we last heard from R&B King Usher. With his 40th birthday days away, U-S-H-E-R follows suit with the latest trend and gifts his fans with a surprise album, entitled, A

Taking to Instagram early Thursday with a collage of new posts featuring what appears to be the cover art to the surprise project, each post featured snippets from the tracklist. A first for the “U Make Me Wanna” hitmaker, the entire project is produced by popular multi-platinum ATL super producer, Zaytoven.

Among the eight-tracks are feature guest appearances from recent Usher collaborator Future (“Stay at Home”) and new Atlanta sensation Gunna (“Gift Shop”). Future and Zaytoven built a rapport with one another on Future’s popular Beast Mode mixtape series.

Zaytoven is known for his hits with Gucci Mane, Migos, Jeezy, and T.I. Known for a gospel background, this is a great fit for both collaborators as Usher enters into the new age of music. “A,” short for “Atlanta,” is an eight-track collaboration, featuring new tracks “ATA,” “Say What U Want,” and “Gift Shop.” The new project breaths a new breathe of fresh air for the diamond-selling recording artist with a new sound by one of Atlanta’s biggest producers (Usher and Zay previous collaborated on “Paper” from his Raymond v. Raymond album).

‘A’ is the follow up to Usher’s 8th album, Hard II Love (2016). Along with touring, Usher spent the past two years in legal battles and tabloids behind allegations of spreading Genital Herpes to multiple victims. With all the allegations laid to rest, Usher and fans both are eager to return to music with new music.

In 2018 alone, Zaytoven has been apart of several chart-topping albums by Future (Superfly), Migos (Culture II), and Gucci Mane (El Gato). Usher and Zaytoven have worked together in the past on the Migos-featured track, “Still Got It” (2014). ‘A’ is the first full-length collaboration among the two ATLiens.

‘A’ is available now on all streaming platforms. Stream it now via Spotify below.

By Bryson Boom Paul