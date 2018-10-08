Justine Skye – Build Ft. Arin Ray

Roc Nation songstress Justine Skye taps buzzing R&B newcomer Arin Ray for her brand new single, “Build.”

On the lightly-produced track, Justine shows off her vocal growth as an artist while showcasing her attitude and spirit. Tapping into throwback R&B grit punctuated by sparse guitar and a simmering groove, the personal song exudes confidence and self-assurance. Arin’s soulful deliver sonically compliments Justine’s vibe!

“How many times have you sat there and wished you could build a person who is ideal for you—or what you think is ideal in your head?” asks Justine Skye. “At the conclusion of the song, I realize you can’t build the perfect person, because there is no perfect person. What you have to do is make sure you’re perfect for yourself. Since I can’t build a man, I’m going to work on who I am. That’s the moral of every relationship. I need to focus on what’s going on with Justine Skye before I can help someone else change whatever demons are going on with them. I have to fix me.”

We can celebrate the fact that Justine wants to work on herself to be a better person, but she also needs to know that even one’s self isn’t perfect. Flaws are what makes us unique beings.

A visual for “Build” is scheduled for later this month, and will spotlight the challenging true experiences that will give fans a glimpse into the songstress’ life like they’ve never seen before.

“Build” paves the way for her forthcoming EP, Fall For It, set to drop this year.

Listen to the song below: