Mario Drops Long-Awaited Album, ‘Dancing Shadows’

Almost a decade since the release of his last album, Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum R&B artist Mario released his long-awaited fifth studio album, Dancing Shadows, via his label New Citizen and Empire.

The 11-song set is headed by the singles “Drowning” and the title track “Dancing Shadows.” Executive produced by Jake Gosling (Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Harry Styles, Daft Punk, and Lady Gaga) and recorded in London, The LP sees Mario pushing his vocal boundaries while experimenting with expansive electronic soundscapes, trap energy, and pop sheen.

“Once people get the album, they’ll able to dive into the album and dive into the musicality,” says Mario. “This is not an 808s and synth album. This is like a curated body of work by myself, Jake Gosling, who executive produced the album, and I worked with a lot of other great producers.”

Although it’s a full body of work, Mario is particularly excited by the track, “Good Times.”

“‘Good Times’ encompasses an energy that is like no matter what is going on I’m never going to get off my square,” he explained. “We cannot allow these external influences to ruin our energy. We have to really own our energy, and own our goals, and own our visions and walk in it proudly. The opportunities are endless.”

‘Dancing Shadows’ follows 2009’s D.N.A.. Listen to the LP below:

