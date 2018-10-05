Maxwell Returns With New Single, “Shame”

Currently trekking the country, Maxwell delights his die-hard fans even more by releasing the brand new single, “Shame.”

Serving as the lead offering from his next studio album, the final installment of his blacksummers’ NIGHT trilogy, on the song, the veteran R&B artists aims to inspire through love.

“‘Shame’ is a modern love song. Not just romantic love, but love for self and others,” Maxwell says in a statement. “Social media has created an alternate world where people watch everything you do, including your failures. They even often feel a sense of joy in your pain. This creates a barrier to real intimacy because we’re preoccupied with appearances; with measuring up to what society thinks we should be, how we should look, what we should have and what we should aspire to. The song is about removing that mask of expectation and letting go of the shame of being real and vulnerable. The shadow of shame can only be broken when we unveil ourselves, and recognize that we that we are all human—flawed yet perfect, broken yet stronger with each obstacle.”

Maxwell is currently on his “50 Intimate Nights Live” North America tour, which kicked off on September 27 and will run through December 9. Marsha Ambrosius is currently supporting.

Listen to “Shame” below.