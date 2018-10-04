Samoht – Don’t Wait

Brooklyn-based R&B vocalist Samoht has debuted his single, “Don’t Wait,” a standout song from his latest four-track EP, Omen.

“‘Don’t Wait’ is about a message everyone would like to receive from a loved one whose actions are pushing them away,” says Samoht. “The song gives clarity and closure to anyone who has ever dealt with absent love.”

Samoht is embarking on an eight-city tour starting on October 5th. He will be hitting the stage in Philadelphia, D.C., Raleigh, Chicago, Virginia, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Oakland. Tickets are currently on sale through Samoht’s website: https://www.samohtmusic.com/events. Omen is currently available on all streaming platforms.

Listen to the single below:

Omen Track Listing

1.”Me and God”

2.”Dragon Boy”

3.”Here”

4.”Don’t Wait”

SAMOHT LIVE TOUR – LOFT II Dates

October 5th – Philadelphia, PA

October 7th – Washington, D.C.

October 12th – Raleigh, N.C.

October 21st – Chicago, IL

October 28th – Atlanta, GA

Los Angeles and Oakland’s dates are TBD. Locations will be disclosed upon ticket purchase.