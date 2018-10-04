Mariah Carey Releases New Ballad, “With You”

Music superstar Mariah Carey stirred some buzz after releasing the song and video for “GTFO,” a track she dubs “a fun appetizer for fans.” Now, she follows up the record with her official lead single, “With You,” a mid-tempo ballad produced by Mustard.

The contemporary vibe offering gives classic Mariah while showing her growth and edginess as a veteran artist. “Ooh, shots of Remy / Playing Confessions / And our bodies blendin’ / Ooh, I’m in love it’s true / Yeah, damn I f*cks with you,” she sings on the piano-driven, bouncy slow burner.

“With You” will appear on Carey’s upcoming 15th studio album, the follow-up to 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse, slated for release later this year. The set will also boast production from Jermaine Dupri and Skrillex.

A music video will arrive soon, for now, listen to “With You” below: