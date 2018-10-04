Jessie Ware Goes Back in Time For “Overtime”

Jessie Ware taps into the 80s dance and house movement for her brand new single, “Overtime,” a song that boats stuttering synths and sumptuous melodies. Produced by Andy Ferguson & Matt Mcbriar of Bicep & James, the track is Jessie’s first release in a year and serves as the follow up to her critically-acclaimed third album, Glasshouse, in 2017.

Speaking of the track, Jessie said, “‘Overtime’ is a taste of what’s to come. It’s been really fun being back in the studio and I’m so excited to share this track. I worked on it with some of my favorite producers; James Ford & the guys of Bicep. It feels like I’m going back to my early days; it’s a late-night song to flirt to. Whilst I carry on working on new music, I hope you really enjoy this one.”

The track is available via PMR Records / Friends Keep Secrets / Interscope Records. Listen below: