Marsha Ambrosius Releases Third Album, ‘NYLA’

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Marsha Ambrosius releases her third solo studio album, NYLA, via Human Resources/Entertainment One (eOne). The set, which follows 2014’s ‘Friends & Lovers,’ is headed by the lead single, “Old Times,” which dropped at top of the summer and currently sits at #20 on the Billboard & Mediabase UAC charts. Ambrosius also dropped the singles “Flood” and “Luh Ya.”

Listen to ‘NYLA’ below and purchase the LP HERE!

Ambrosius will promote the new LP as the supporting act on Maxwell’s “50 Intimate Nights” tour, which kicked off on September 27 in Richmond, VA at the Altria Theatre and culminating in New York on December 9 at the Beacon Theatre. The trek will be making stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte, Memphis, Orlando, St. Louis and more. Fans will be excited to hear Marsha perform favorites such as “Far Away,” “Say Yes” “Butterflies” “Hope She Cheats…,” “Late Nights & Early Mornings” as well as new cuts from her album including “Old Times,” “Luv Ya” and “Flood,” among others.