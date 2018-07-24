Maxwell Announces ’50 Intimate Nights Live Tour’ (Dates)

Following the release of the video for his somber single “Glass House (We Never Saw It Coming),” Maxwell has announced dates for his “50 Intimate Nights Live Tour” in which he will debut new material and will perform songs from his lengthy catalog, according to a press release.

Set to begin on September 27 in Richmond, VA at Altria Theater, the trek will span 2 1/5 months and hit up many markets across the U.S. including Mobile, AL, Upper Darby, PA, and Wallingford, CT. He will wrap up the trek on December 9 in New York at the Beacon Theatre.

In other Maxwell news, the crooner will reissue his sophomore album, Embrya, in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

Maxwell recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of his sophomore album, Embrya. He will reissue the project this fall. Stuart Matthewman – acclaimed musician and original Sade band member – revisited Embrya with Rated R&B in June.

So far, the itinerary for the “50 Intimate Nights Live Tour” features 47 official dates, but the tour is aimed to feature 50, so stay tuned for added dates. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 27th, purchase on Maxwell’s website HERE.

Check the dates below:

September 27 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

September 28 – Durham, NC @ The Art of Cool Festival

September 29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

October 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall

October 4 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 5 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 6 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

October 8 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

October 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 10 – Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium

October 12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

October 13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theatre at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

October 14 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

October 16 – Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

October 17 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at the Event Center

October 18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

October 20 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Concert Hall

October 21 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall

October 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

October 25 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

October 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 28 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

October 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

November 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

November 2 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

November 3 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

November 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl @ Palms Casino Resort

November 8 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

November 9 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

November 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

November 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

November 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

November 18 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center

November 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

November 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

November 23 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

November 24 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live

November 26 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

November 28 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

November 29 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre At Westbury

December 1 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

December 2 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

December 3 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

December 5 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

December 7 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

December 8 – Upper Darby, PA V @ Tower Theater

December 9 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre