Maxwell Announces ’50 Intimate Nights Live Tour’ (Dates)

Following the release of the video for his somber single “Glass House (We Never Saw It Coming),” Maxwell has announced dates for his “50 Intimate Nights Live Tour” in which he will debut new material and will perform songs from his lengthy catalog, according to a press release.
Set to begin on September 27 in Richmond, VA at Altria Theater, the trek will span 2 1/5 months and hit up many markets across the U.S. including Mobile, AL, Upper Darby, PA, and Wallingford, CT. He will wrap up the trek on December 9 in New York at the Beacon Theatre.
In other Maxwell news, the crooner will reissue his sophomore album, Embrya, in celebration of its 20th anniversary.
So far, the itinerary for the “50 Intimate Nights Live Tour” features 47 official dates, but the tour is aimed to feature 50, so stay tuned for added dates. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 27th, purchase on Maxwell’s website HERE.
Check the dates below:
September 27 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
September 28 – Durham, NC @ The Art of Cool Festival
September 29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
October 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall
October 4 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
October 5 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
October 6 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
October 8 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
October 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 10 – Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium
October 12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
October 13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theatre at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts
October 14 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
October 16 – Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
October 17 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at the Event Center
October 18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
October 20 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Concert Hall
October 21 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall
October 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
October 25 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
October 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 28 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
October 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
November 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
November 2 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
November 3 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
November 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl @ Palms Casino Resort
November 8 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
November 9 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
November 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
November 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
November 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
November 18 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center
November 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
November 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
November 23 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
November 24 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live
November 26 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
November 28 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
November 29 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre At Westbury
December 1 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
December 2 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
December 3 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
December 5 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
December 7 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
December 8 – Upper Darby, PA V @ Tower Theater
December 9 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
