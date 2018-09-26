Kelela – Kaytranada_Waitin_115 BPM

Marking one year since the release of her album Take Me Apart, Kelela returns with ‘KAYTRANADA_WAITIN_115 BPM’, Kaytranada’s remix of “Waitin.”

The song is yet another release off her forthcoming TAKE ME A_PART, THE REMIXES album due out October 5th, which is executive produced by Kelela and Asmara of Nguzunguzu. When asked what listeners can expect from the forthcoming October 5th release, Kelela notes:

“This project has been evolving in my mind since I was deep in recording Take Me Apart. I obsessed over production choices on the album and my only solace was knowing that the songs would be reimagined in this way. So, it’s not just a bunch of remixes…it’s how my worldwide community of producers and DJs communicate through difference. It’s also about the camaraderie that we experience when we find the overlaps. The same songs get to exist in these alternate realities which means different people get to have a relationship with the music. maybe even with each other.”

The project was announced with a star-studded “LMK” remix featuring Princess Nokia, CupcakKe, Junglepussy, and Ms. Boogie.

Stream below and peep the tracklist below:

TAKE ME A_PART, THE REMIXES Tracklist:

1. SANTA MUERTE_BLUFF_94 BPM

2. KAYTRANADA_WAITIN_115 BPM – LISTEN NOW

3. LSDXOXO_TRUTH OR DARE_123 BPM

4. ETHEREAL_JUPITER_97 BPM

5. DJ LAG_ONANON_127 BPM

6. RARE ESSENCE_TMA_83 BPM

7. JOEY LABEIJA_BETTER_107 BPM

8. SERPENTWITHFEET_ALTADENA _88 BPM

9. LMK_WHAT’S REALLY GOOD REMIX_ FEAT_PRINCESS NOKIA_JUNGLEPUSSY_

CUPCAKKE_MS. BOOGIE_100 BPM – LISTEN NOW

10. TRE OH FIE_WAITIN_150 BPM

11. NÍDIA_BLUE LIGHT_123 BPM

12. DIVOLI S’VERE_TRUTH OR DARE_130 BPM

13. BADSISTA_FEAT_LINN DA QUEBRADA_BETTER_125 BPM

14. MOUNTAIN_LMK_130 BPM

15. GAIKA_FRONTLINE_141 BPM

16. HITMAKERCHINX_BLUE LIGHT_108 BPM

17. SKYSHAKER_ONANON_129 BPM

18. KAREEM LOTFY_TURN TO DUST_NO BPM

19. NATHANIEL W. JAMES & DAVE QUAM_WAITIN_122 BPM

20. AHYA SIMONE_ENOUGH_NO BPM