Marking one year since her debut album, Take Me Apart, Kelela returns with a remixed offer to the album’s breakout single, “LMK What’s Really Good,” featuring Princess Nokia, JunglePussy, CupcakKe, and Ms.Boogie.

In conjunction with the new release, the critically-acclaimed songstress announces, TAKE ME A_PART, THE REMIXES, a nuanced remix project that will boast features from the likes of KAYTRANADA, Rare Essence, and more, available everywhere on October 5th.

Stream the remix below:

TAKE ME A_PART, THE REMIXES is noted as a compendium of remixes and startling musical mutations. Executive produced by Kelela and long-time collaborator Asma Maroof (aka Asmara of Nguzunguzu), TAKE ME A_PART, THE REMIXES will be a tenacious collision of pop stature and pure sonic innovation. Conceived in the adventurous spirit of the original album, the group of artists involved represents a global diaspora of innovative emerging and established talent.

When asked what listeners can expect from the forthcoming October 5th release, Kelela notes:

“This project has been evolving in my mind since I was deep in recording Take Me Apart. I obsessed over production choices on the album and my only solace was knowing that the songs would be reimagined in this way. So, it’s not just a bunch of remixes…it’s how my worldwide community of producers and DJs communicate through difference. It’s also about the camaraderie that we experience when we find the overlaps. The same songs get to exist in these alternate realities which means different people get to have a relationship with the music. maybe even with each other.”