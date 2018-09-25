JMSN Releases Another Velvety Groove, ‘Real Thing’

From his newest project Velvet (which dropped on Sept. 21st), Detroit-bred crooner JMSN releases the smooth single, “Real Thing.”

JMSN is always good for a smooth, funky number, and “Real Thing” is no different. The song finds the soul crooner realizing he craves something deeper than surface aesthetics and fleeting pleasures. “So I’ve been wasting time on worldly pleasures / Forgetting what I really need, yeah, oh / Every day just chasing gold and treasures / Till I got a flash of the truth,” he sings on the first verse.

The track (produced by himself) features more throwback soul vibes JMSN is known for. Oh so velvety, indeed.

Stream below:

Cop Velvet HERE.